Bfsg LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

