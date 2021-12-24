Bfsg LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.