Bfsg LLC Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average of $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

