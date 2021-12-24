Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

