BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 129,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,856 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

