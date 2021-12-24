BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 129,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,856 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $59.71.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
