Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Up 2.2%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.70). Approximately 374,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 803,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.14) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.68) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Biffa alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -44.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In related news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.68), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($124,313.91).

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.