BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 15,400 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

BIGC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 905,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

