BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

