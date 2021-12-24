Billy Ho Sells 4,499 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Billy Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60.

On Saturday, September 25th, Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91.

NYSE BB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

