BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

