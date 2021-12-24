Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.55 billion and approximately $5.46 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $451.47 or 0.00889770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,739.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00253306 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003074 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,936,550 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

