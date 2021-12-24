BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits Market Cap of $256,472.92

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $256,472.92 and approximately $1,557.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,235,093 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,639 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

