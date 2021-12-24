BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

NYSE HYT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

