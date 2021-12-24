BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.
NYSE HYT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
