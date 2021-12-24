bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Hold Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

BLUE stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $799.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

