Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 40.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 249.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 160,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

