BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.22.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.02.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

