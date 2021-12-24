BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPM. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.73.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.