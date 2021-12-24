Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

BRLXF stock remained flat at $$27.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284. Boralex has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

