Brad Brubaker Sells 41,405 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,811,054.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $5,658,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp cut their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

