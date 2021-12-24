Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.37

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.37 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 428,064 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.