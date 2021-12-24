British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.