Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FSTX opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

