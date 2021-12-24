Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Liquidia news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

