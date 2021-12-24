Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 3,855,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,275. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

