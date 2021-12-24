Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

SMAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 741,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,459 shares of company stock worth $7,000,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

