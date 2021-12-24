Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 181,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,987. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

