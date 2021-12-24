Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

BANC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,947. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 27.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.