Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 6,306,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,152. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.