Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $15.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
CWCO stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $15.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
