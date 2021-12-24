Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $15.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

