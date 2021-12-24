Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.76. 877,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,897. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

