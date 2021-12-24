Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 631,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,656. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.45. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

