Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $94.47

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.