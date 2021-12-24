Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target at $5.33

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

