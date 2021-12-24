Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Target Price at $900.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

