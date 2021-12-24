Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $160.80

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.