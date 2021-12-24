Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $353.17

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ESS opened at $342.67 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

