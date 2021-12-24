Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €94.29

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.29 ($105.94).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of HFG traded down €0.62 ($0.70) during trading on Friday, reaching €68.42 ($76.88). 323,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

