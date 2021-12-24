Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target at $212.50

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

