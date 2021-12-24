Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $97.66

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

MCHP stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,167,000 after purchasing an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

