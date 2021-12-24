Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $159.13

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $164.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

