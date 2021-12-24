Brokers Issue Forecasts for Materion Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN opened at $88.47 on Thursday. Materion has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $27,270,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 2,171.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Materion by 194.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

