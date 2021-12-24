Brokers Set Expectations for Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.