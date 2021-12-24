Brokers Set Expectations for Square, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

