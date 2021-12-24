Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $121.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.87. 319,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,447. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

