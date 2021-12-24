Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 4.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 5,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

