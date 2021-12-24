Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells $95,424.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

