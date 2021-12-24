Bytom (BTM) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $65.08 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00322979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,722,525,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,625,720,019 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

