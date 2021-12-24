Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Alison Green Purchases 6,000 Shares

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Alison Green bought 6,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($27,110.58).

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 349 ($4.61) on Friday. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.45. The firm has a market cap of £139.60 million and a PE ratio of 27.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

