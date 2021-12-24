Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,088 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

