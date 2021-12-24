Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,266 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.64% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.56. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

